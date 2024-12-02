Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 276.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,715 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $39,842,429.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,881.10. This trade represents a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,636,738 shares of company stock valued at $40,367,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

