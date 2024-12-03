Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

AC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

