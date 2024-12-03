Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Decreases By 9.1%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 0.6 %

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

