Independent Family Office LLC Purchases 388 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.52. 217,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,470. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.33 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average is $113.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

