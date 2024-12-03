Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $994.43.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,115.38. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $20,547,241. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $1,048.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $963.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $847.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,072.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

