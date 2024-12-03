Benitec Biopharma’s (BNTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.