GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

GTBP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 6,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,039. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTBP. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

