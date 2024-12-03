Harmony Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

