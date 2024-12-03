Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 413,120 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,728,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 413,120 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,432,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

