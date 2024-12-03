Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $76.67. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.43.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.