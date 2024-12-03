Harvest Management LLC Trims Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Harvest Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stratasys by 510.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 56,699 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

