The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 221.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

