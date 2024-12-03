Harmony Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEQT. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 545,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter.

HEQT opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

