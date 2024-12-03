HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 38,829 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,829 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Walt Disney worth $238,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 139,052.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

