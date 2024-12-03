Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Harmony Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $71.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

