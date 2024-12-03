Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVO opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

