Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 420,392 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Texas Roadhouse worth $76,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $66,609,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $41,670,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 168,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.39. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.87 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

