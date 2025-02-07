Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 7th (AFL, AFRM, ALMS, AMRK, AMSC, AMZN, APD, APTV, ARCC, ARW)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 7th:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $62.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $265.00 to $280.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $275.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $236.00 to $287.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $207.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $91.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $83.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $23.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $98.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $57.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $77.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.50 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $79.00 to $86.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $82.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $170.00 to $166.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $330.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $122.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) was given a C$140.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $71.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $284.00 to $281.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $286.00 to $279.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $18.50 to $16.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $174.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $175.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $199.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $130.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $135.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $108.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $108.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $186.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $145.00 to $135.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $261.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $255.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $168.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $102.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $103.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.75 to $3.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.90 to $1.55. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $94.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $62.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $251.00 to $225.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $374.00 to $325.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $700.00 to $850.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $710.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $555.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $172.00 to $163.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $184.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $185.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $111.00 to $149.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $180.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $57.00 to $68.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $165.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $5.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $5.85. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $99.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $98.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $93.00 to $100.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $270.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $211.00 to $220.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $46.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $71.00 to $76.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $330.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $12.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $332.00 to $348.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $285.00 to $310.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $280.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $81.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $290.00 to $317.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $177.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $168.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $187.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.00 to $230.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $156.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $172.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $107.00 to $97.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $159.00 to $170.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $140.00 to $151.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $126.00 to $119.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

