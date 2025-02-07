Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 14.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 354,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 527,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.