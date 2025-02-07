Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.30 and last traded at $127.27. 402,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,437,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 76,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.