Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Up 2.0 %

OMCL stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,290. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -103.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. This trade represents a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

