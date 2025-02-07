Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Rogers Sugar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.40.

Shares of TSE RSI traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.61. The company had a trading volume of 398,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.75. The stock has a market cap of C$717.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$5.12 and a 52-week high of C$6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Dionne sold 50,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$320,943.65. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$119,200.00. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

