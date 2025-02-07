National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$130.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.33.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,463. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.31. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$44.29 and a 1 year high of C$113.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.