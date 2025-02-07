National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$130.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.33.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 4.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
