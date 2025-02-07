Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $177.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.09.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.16. 186,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.41. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $178.35. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

