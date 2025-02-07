Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.93. 364,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,961,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $991.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.