Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 13,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 240,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 6.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

