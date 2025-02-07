Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Announces Earnings Results

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Janel had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%.
Janel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JANL remained flat at $40.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Janel has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of 222.23 and a beta of -0.07.
Janel Company Profile
