Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Announces Earnings Results

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Janel had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Janel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JANL remained flat at $40.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Janel has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of 222.23 and a beta of -0.07.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

