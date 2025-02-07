Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,541,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 3,346,029 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $15.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 358,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,927,425.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,810,700 shares in the company, valued at $79,839,018. This represents a 6.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $117,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,872.96. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.