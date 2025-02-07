Artesian Resources Corporation Director Resigns from Board

Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) recently announced in a Form 8-K filing that Kenneth R. Biederman, a director of the company, has decided to resign from his position. Biederman informed the board of his intention to resign from the Board of Directors, including his roles in various committees, effective May 6, 2025, which aligns with the anticipated date of the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

His resignation from the Board, which includes his membership in the Audit Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Governance and Nominating Committee, was communicated to be a personal decision and not a result of any disagreements with the operational aspects, policies, or practices of the company.

Artesian Resources expressed its appreciation for the valuable contributions and insights provided by Kenneth R. Biederman during his tenure on the Board. The company acknowledged his service and the positive impact he had during his time in the various committees.

The document was signed by David B. Spacht, the Chief Financial Officer of Artesian Resources Corporation, on February 7, 2025. This announcement marks a change in the composition of the company’s board leadership and committees.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

