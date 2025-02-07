Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.5 billion.

MITEY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 63,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,653. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

