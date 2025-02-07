Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 22773346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

