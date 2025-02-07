iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 82,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 26,360 shares.The stock last traded at $71.25 and had previously closed at $70.95.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

