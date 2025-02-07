iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIAGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 82,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 26,360 shares.The stock last traded at $71.25 and had previously closed at $70.95.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

