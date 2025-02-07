iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 82,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 26,360 shares.The stock last traded at $71.25 and had previously closed at $70.95.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
