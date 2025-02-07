Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $330,246.08 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $330,246.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $267,967.84.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $278,680.84.
- On Monday, November 18th, Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $383,243.12.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,021,421.17.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
DSP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 469,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.74 and a beta of 1.00. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
