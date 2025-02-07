e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.270-3.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $17.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,505,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

