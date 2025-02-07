Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $523.68 and last traded at $525.64. 11,830,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 31,709,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.60.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.29.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
