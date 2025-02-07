USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 55832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $239.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

