Promising Financial Stocks To Follow Now – February 06th

Salesforce, Fiserv, Uber Technologies, Coinbase Global, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to the shares of companies within the financial services sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks represent ownership in companies that provide financial services, making them sensitive to changes in interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory environments. Financial stocks are often considered as a key component of a diversified investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $14.56 on Thursday, hitting $333.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,830,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,563. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.04 and its 200-day moving average is $299.65. The company has a market capitalization of $319.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of FISV traded up $15.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.53. 5,443,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.03.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.24. 16,583,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,433,352. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,935. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 12,969,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,756,004. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

