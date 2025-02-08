Austin Asset Management Co Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

