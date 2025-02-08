Capital Management Associates Inc Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 213,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

