Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Trimmed by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,388,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 12.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $199,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

