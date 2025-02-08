Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $552.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

