Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,374.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,316.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,242.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,187.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

