Best Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Tesla, Broadcom, International Paper, Cloudflare, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to stocks of companies involved in the manufacturing, production, or distribution of goods and services in the industrial sector. These companies typically operate in areas such as construction, aerospace, machinery, and transportation, and their stock prices are influenced by factors like economic conditions, demand for goods, and industry-specific trends. Investing in industrial stocks can provide exposure to the broader economy and can be a way to diversify a portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.68. The company had a trading volume of 40,890,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,458,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.69, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.76. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.81 on Friday, reaching $226.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,314,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,861,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.74. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

International Paper (IP)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

International Paper stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,966,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,841,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Cloudflare stock traded up $27.35 on Friday, reaching $168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,511,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $168.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $56.19 on Friday, reaching $717.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,610. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $615.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $755.86. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

