Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – February 07th

Expedia Group, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to the publicly traded companies that operate social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat. Investors may choose to invest in these stocks to capitalize on the popularity and profitability of social media platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $26.66 on Friday, reaching $199.23. 6,517,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $205.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.03. 4,333,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,945,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $58.35. 8,309,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,986,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Featured Articles