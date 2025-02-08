Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Up 35.4% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 35.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 258,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 130,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

