Paul Mueller Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Paul Mueller Trading Down 8.4 %
OTCMKTS MUEL traded down $17.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.00. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a PE ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.63.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
