Paul Mueller Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Paul Mueller Trading Down 8.4 %

OTCMKTS MUEL traded down $17.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.00. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a PE ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.63.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

