Top Oil Stocks To Watch Today – February 07th

Oklo, e.l.f. Beauty, AltC Acquisition, ServiceNow, GE Vernova, United States Steel, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, distribution, and marketing of oil and petroleum products. Investors may trade or hold oil stocks as a way to benefit from fluctuations in oil prices, industry performance, and global demand for energy resources. Oil stocks are a popular investment choice for those seeking exposure to the oil and gas sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $7.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 29,204,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,700,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

NYSE ELF traded down $18.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. 17,983,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 19,884,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $9.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,013.68. 686,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,081.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $962.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.37, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.68. 1,584,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.71 and its 200 day moving average is $284.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. 11,958,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.58. 4,060,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,714,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $481.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

