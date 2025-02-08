Virtual Reality Stocks To Research – February 07th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, Unity Software, GameStop, EPAM Systems, Ambarella, and Lantronix are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to investments in companies that develop, manufacture, or provide products and services related to virtual reality technology. These stocks are tied to the growth and adoption of virtual reality applications across various industries, including gaming, entertainment, healthcare, education, and more. Investors in virtual reality stocks are betting on the continued expansion and profitability of the virtual reality market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $717.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,685,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $624.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.13. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $725.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $85.09. 1,270,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,654. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Unity Software stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 3,567,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,717. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,090,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,419. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.89 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,621. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average is $218.79.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 201,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,228. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

Lantronix (LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc. provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Lantronix stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,855. Lantronix has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.61.

