Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)'s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.99. Alstom shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 394,739 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Alstom Trading Up 2.0 %

Alstom Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

