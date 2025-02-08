Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 225 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 40,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.96 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.